MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf to consolidate; few positive cues
DUBAI, Jan 29 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Sunday in the absence of fresh positive factors and with the global market environment lacklustre.
Sept 14 Brait SE
* Board has resolved to propose to shareholders that company's registered office be transferred from Malta to United Kingdom
* Transfer will not impact co's primary listing on Euro MTF market of LUXSE or secondary listing on JSE
* Share capital of company will not be affected as a consequence of transfer
* Shareholders will have opportunity to vote on transfer proposals at an EGM , which is expected to be held by end of November 2016
* Following transfer, Brait intends to seek a listing on premium listing segment of official list maintained by UK listing authority
* Intends to be admitted to trading on LSE's main market for listed securities
* Company considering opportunities to raise capital by issue of new shares or issue of securities convertible into, or exchangeable for, share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 19.1 million rials versus 27.7 million rials year ago
* FY net profit $165 million versus $161 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jJpPTM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)