Sept 15 Safilo Group SpA :

* Announces new licensing agreement for for the design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of the Moschino and Love Moschino collections of optical frames and sunglasses

* Agreement with Moschino will run for eight years starting from January 2018 until December 31, 2025, with the optional extension for further eight years Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)