Sept 16 Car And General (Kenya) Ltd :

* Co's subsidiary entered into JV agreement with CMI Africa Holding BV (Cummins BV)

* The 50:50 JV partnership to consolidate sales, service and support of cummins products in East Africa

* New jv will begin operating in first half of 2017

* JV will take over full-line distributor business from C&G, Cummins' current distributor in East Africa Source text for Eikon: [j.mp/2d2y8HR] Further company coverage: