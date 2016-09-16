UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Car And General (Kenya) Ltd :
* Co's subsidiary entered into JV agreement with CMI Africa Holding BV (Cummins BV)
* The 50:50 JV partnership to consolidate sales, service and support of cummins products in East Africa
* New jv will begin operating in first half of 2017
* JV will take over full-line distributor business from C&G, Cummins' current distributor in East Africa Source text for Eikon: [j.mp/2d2y8HR] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources