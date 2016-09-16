Sept 16 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Finland sovereign credit outlook up to stable
from negative; Current rating is AA+
* S&P on Finland - Outlook reflects that economy will
continue to recover gradually while public finances improve as
result of consolidation measures
* S&P on Finland - The ratings on Finland are supported by
its wealthy economy and low but increasing general government
net debt levels
* S&P on Finland - Continues to be weighed down by
structural decline of paper, pulp industry,
information,communications technology sector among others
Source text (bit.ly/2d5OMJf)