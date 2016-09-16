UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Nikkei:
* Takasago International will build its first factory in indonesia at a cost of about 2 billion yen in the Jakarta suburb of Bekasi Regency - Nikkei
* T. Hasegawa will spend up to 4 billion yen to construct a factory in Malaysia - Nikkei
* Takasago International Corp's new factory in Indonesia will come on line in 2018, with annual capacity expected to reach 3,000 tons by 2019 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d6iZrJ)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources