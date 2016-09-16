Sept 16 Nikkei:

* Takasago International will build its first factory in indonesia at a cost of about 2 billion yen in the Jakarta suburb of Bekasi Regency - Nikkei

* T. Hasegawa will spend up to 4 billion yen to construct a factory in Malaysia - Nikkei

* Takasago International Corp's new factory in Indonesia will come on line in 2018, with annual capacity expected to reach 3,000 tons by 2019 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d6iZrJ)