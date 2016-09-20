BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 Crealogix Holding Ag
* FY 2015/2016 revenue rose by 28.4 per cent, from 49.3 million Swiss francs to 63.3 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA reached 3.7 million Swiss francs as against a negative 10.6 million Swiss francs in previous year
* FY net profit amounted to -0.9 million francs (previous year: -10.3 million francs)
* Further growth expected in 2016/2017 financial year
* In FY at EBIT level, there was a 13 million francs improvement to -0.4 million francs, following on -13.4 million francs in previous year
* In current 2016/2017 financial year, Crealogix expects further double-digit growth in sales, and an even higher ebitda than in 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago