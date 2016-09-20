Sept 21 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd

* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately US$633.3 million

* Intends to use net proceeds for refinancing certain of group's existing indebtedness

* Company, subsidiary guarantors and subsidiary guarantor pledgors entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers

* Purchase agreement to issue of US$650 million 4.75% senior notes due 2023.