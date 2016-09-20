BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 21 Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd
* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately US$633.3 million
* Intends to use net proceeds for refinancing certain of group's existing indebtedness
* Company, subsidiary guarantors and subsidiary guarantor pledgors entered into purchase agreement with initial purchasers
* Purchase agreement to issue of US$650 million 4.75% senior notes due 2023. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago