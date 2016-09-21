Sept 21 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc
* Eleven Biotherapeutics acquires Viventia Bio to create
targeted protein therapeutics oncology company
* Stephen Hurly to serve as president and chief executive
officer of combined company
* Purchased all of outstanding capital stock of Viventia in
exchange for issuance of 4 million newly issued shares of Eleven
stock
* Eleven has received $22.5 million milestone payment based
on investigational new drug application for EBI-031 becoming
effective
* Board elected Stephen Hurly and Leslie L. Dan to serve as
members of Eleven's board of directors
* Eleven has received $30 million in payments from Roche,
including a $7.5 million upfront payment
* Acquisition was approved by boards of directors of both
companies
* Proxinium expected to enter phase 2 development in early
2017 for treatment of late-stage squamous cell carcinoma of
head, neck
* Could get up to $240 million upon achievement of certain
future regulatory, development and commercialization milestones
* Cary G. Pfeffer resigned from Eleven's board of directors
* John Mccabe, will continue to serve as chief financial
officer of eleven
* Following acquisition, an entity affiliated with Leslie L.
Dan became second largest shareholder of Eleven
* Could be entitled to get royalties based on future
products sales with EBI-031,potential future products containing
Eleven Il-6 compounds
* On August 16, announced effectiveness of exclusive license
agreement with Roche for Eleven's Il-6 antagonist antibody
technology
* Eleven granted Roche exclusive, worldwide license to
develop, commercialize EBI-031,all other Il-6 antagonist
antibody technology
