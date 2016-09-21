Sept 21 Hometrust Bancshares Inc
* Upon completion of transaction, combined company is
expected to have assets in excess of $3.0 billion.
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards
of directors of both companies
* Deal for about $31.8 million
* TriSummit's $7.1 million tarp preferred stock will be
redeemed in connection with closing of merger
* TriSummit shareholders will receive a total of $8.80 per
share in merger consideration
* Merger consideration consisting of $4.40 in cash plus
$4.40 in Hometrust common stock.
* Excluding certain one-time charges, deal to be accretive
to earnings per share by about 8 percent in fiscal 2017 and 30
percent in 2018
* Tangible book value per share is expected to be diluted by
about 4 percent at deal closing, with projected earnback period
of 3.5 years
