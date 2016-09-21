Sept 21 Walt Disney Ceo Iger
* On Theme Parks -See a relatively healthy consumer in the
u.s. - Goldman Sachs conf
* No discrenible impact from zika in Orlando -Goldman Sachs
conf
* Probably in 2017 with bamtech we will launch a branded
espn service -Goldman Sachs conf
* See "ample expansion possibilities" at Shanghai
disneyparks resort-Goldman Sachs conf
* Shanghai delivered more visitors in first 100 days than
most of our parks-Goldman Sachs conf
* Believe ESPN will continue to grow, albeit not at a rate
it has grown over last decade-Goldman Sachs conf
Further company coverage: