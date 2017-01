Sept 21 Cambium Learning Group Inc :

* Cambium Learning Group Inc says board of directors has adopted a tax asset protection rights plan

* Cambium Learning Group Inc says as of December 31, 2015, company had approximately $84.8 million in NOLS, in addition to other valuable tax assets

* Under rights plan, stockholders of record on Cctober 7 will receive one preferred stock purchase right for each share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: