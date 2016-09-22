Sept 22 Paradise Entertainment Ltd :

* Paradise Ent-issue Of Unlisted Warrants Pursuant To General Mandate

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber

* Company has agreed to issue and subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50 million warrants at issue price of hk$0.03 per warrant

* Each warrant carries right to subscribe at any time during subscription period for one warrant share at subscription price of hk$1.40 per warrant share

* Net proceeds from subscription of warrants are approximately hk$1.5 million