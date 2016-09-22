UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 22 Pattern Energy Group Inc:
* To acquire a 90 MW interest in operating 180 MW Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada from Pattern Energy Group LP
* Total cash funding commitment of approximately $132 million
* Acquisition will be funded with available liquidity and is expected to close within 45 days
* Armow Wind will be jointly owned by Pattern Energy and Samsung Renewable Energy Inc
* Acquisition will be immediately accretive upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: