Sept 22 Marcopolo Sa
* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer Industries Inc
* Marcopolo SA says disposition of shares was undertaken by
Marcopolo to realize a cash return on a portion of its
investment in New Flyer
* Currently intends to maintain its equity stake in New
Flyer
* Following completion of transaction, Marcopolo remains
largest shareholder of New Flyer with an about 10.8% stake
* Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes will continue as a member of
board of directors of New Flyer.
* Sold 4.5 million common shares of New Flyer representing
about 7.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of New Flyer
* Sale of New Flyer shares was a secondary sale on a
"bought block trade" basis at a sale price of $40.40 per share
