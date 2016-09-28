UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Fuxing China Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Fuxing China Group Limited (Update On Construction Progress Of The Group's Xiamen Headquarters)
* Typhoon did not cause any material adverse impact on financial position of group
* Group estimates that costs of re-installation of glass curtain walls and related repair work to be approximately rmb 20 million
* Completion of construction of hq project would be delayed till q2 of 2017 instead of end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources