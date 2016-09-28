PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 28 SABMiller Plc :
* Results of shareholder meetings
* SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting
* 95.46 pct of votes at UK scheme court meeting in favour of deal, 97.37 pct of votes at general meeting in favour of deal
* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented over 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.