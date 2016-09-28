Sept 28 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says its 250 million euro ($280.6 million) bond issue will have an interest rate of 1.25 percent and a conversion price of 14.629 euros per share

* To repurchase about 95 million euros of convertible bonds with maturity in 2018, corresponding to 38 percent of the issue

* To pay 105 percent of the nominal value for the 2018 bonds

($1 = 0.8910 euros)