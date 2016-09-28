Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says its 250 million euro ($280.6 million) bond issue will have an interest rate of 1.25 percent and a conversion price of 14.629 euros per share
* To repurchase about 95 million euros of convertible bonds with maturity in 2018, corresponding to 38 percent of the issue
* To pay 105 percent of the nominal value for the 2018 bonds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)