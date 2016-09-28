BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production names Barry Larson CEO
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
Sept 28 Cinedigm Corp
* Pursuant to charter amendment, the Co's charter was amended to increase number of authorized shares of class a common stock by 4 million
* Says at annual meeting, stockholders approved an amendment to fourth amended and restated certificate of incorporation - SEC filing
* Following the charter amendment, co has 25 million shares of Class A common stock authorized for issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German software maker SAP SE , Europe's largest technology company, criticised Donald Trump's immigration curbs, saying the United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the nation's principles of opportunity and equality.