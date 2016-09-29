Sept 29 Transtec AG :

* Says cuts 2016 forecast

* Says now expects slight fall in sales in 2016 versus previous forecast for slight rise

* Says expects negative EBITDA due to special one-offs

* H1 revenues decreased by approximately 2 pct below the previous year. The preliminary operating result (EBITDA) of -1.1 million euros ($1.24 million) was significantly below expectations