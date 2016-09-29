Sept 29 Alcoa Inc
* Separation date to be November 1, 2016
* Distribution ratio of Alcoa Corporation common stock set
* Michael Morris will become non-executive chairman of Alcoa Corporation
* In connection with distribution, on Nov 1, co will change its name to Arconic Inc. And its ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange to ARNC
* Alcoa Inc. Board of directors approves separation of company
* Alcoa Inc says distribution ratio of Alcoa Corporation common stock set
* Upon separation, Klaus Kleinfeld will serve as arconic chairman and CEO
* Roy Harvey, current group president of Alcoa Global Primary Products Business, will be CEO upon separation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
