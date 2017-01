Sept 30 Auden AG :

* H1 total output increased by 61 percent from 0.33 million euros year ago to 0.53 million euros ($592,010.00)

* Consolidated net loss for the first half of 2.7 million euros compared to loss of 1.6 million euros in the same period last year