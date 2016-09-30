Sept 30 Ping Shan Tea Group Ltd :

* Ping Shan Tea-discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of 13% Equity Interest In Shenzhen Fenghui International Caibao Co., Limited

* Purchaser, being unit of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with vendor,Zeng Wenying

* Deal for consideration of HK$182 million

* Pursuant to deal purchaser has agreed to purchase and vendor has agreed to sell 13% equity interest in target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: