Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Nikkei:
* Japan Tissue Engineering likely will generate an 11 million yen ($108,000) profit in the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* Fujifilm's groupwide sales from health care operations are projected to reach 440 billion yen, or about 17% of overall sales, this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d1CHkN)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)