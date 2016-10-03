Oct 3 Janus Capital Group
* Janus Capital Group Inc. and Henderson Group Plc announce
recommended merger of equals
* Merger will be effected via a share exchange with each
share of Janus common stock exchanged for 4.7190 newly issued
shares in Henderson
* Combined group, Janus Henderson Global Investors Plc, will
have AUM of more than $320 billion
* Henderson and Janus shareholders are expected to own
approximately 57 pct and 43 pct respectively
* Deal to result in annual run rate net cost synergies of at
least $110 million
* Combined group will apply for admission to trade on NYSE
as its primary listing, retaining Henderson`s existing listing
on ASX
* Merger is currently expected to close in Q2 of 2017,
* Synergies expected to drive double digit accretion to both
companies` earnings per share in first 12 months following
closing
* Henderson directors consider merger to be in best
interests of Henderson and Henderson shareholders as a whole
* Co was advised by unit of Loeb Partners Corp and Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher And Flom Llp and affiliates.
* Board of Janus Henderson Global Investors is expected to
continue to operate a progressive dividend policy
* 25 million stg share buyback of Henderson shares,
scheduled to take place in second half of 2016, will no longer
take place
* Janus` largest shareholder, Dai-Ichi Life (Dai-Ichi), has
committed to supporting merger
* Post-Merger, Dai-Ichi will hold about 9 pct of combined
group, intends to further invest in combined co to raise
ownership to at least 15 pct;
* Estimated one-time costs of $165-185 million are expected
to be incurred to achieve recurring cost synergies target.
* Board has approved merger, declared it advisable, fair to,
and in best interests of, Janus and its stockholders
