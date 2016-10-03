Oct 3 Fastjet Plc

* Consideration is being satisfied in cash for usd8.0 million with a 10% deposit payable on signature of agreement and balance on delivery.

* Sale of our airbus a319 is an important step in our stabilisation plan and our move towards a more appropriate size of fleet

* Entered into a binding sale agreement with avtrade limited, of its sole owned airbus a319

* Included in agreement is an option to continue to operate aircraft from oct 3 to oct 17 2016 with a reduction in proceeds of $200,000 for a usage of up to 100 cycles.