Oct 3 SM Energy Co
* Has engaged Petrie Partners to explore a sale of certain
leasehold assets in Williston Basin
* Separately, company has closed on previously announced
divestitures of assets located in New Mexico, North Dakota,
Montana, and Wyoming
* Closure for net proceeds after purchase price adjustments
and fees of approximately $186.7 million
* Assets to be sold include about 54,500 net acres and all
lease-holdings in basin outside of company's divide county
program
* SM Energy announces additional asset divestitures
