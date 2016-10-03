Oct 3 Seadrill Partners
* Says receives notice of force majeure from Tullow Ghana
Limited for the West Leo drilling contract effective Oct. 3
* Company disputes Tullow's claim for Force Majeure and will
enforce all its rights as per the contract and governing law
* The West Leo has most recently been employed on the TEN
development project in Ghana
* Says Tullow claims this field is subject to a drilling
moratorium by the government of Ghana due to the ongoing
arbitration proceedings before the International Tribunal for
the Law of the Sea to determine the delineation of a disputed
border
* says strongly believes that the grounds required for a
Force Majeure claim have not been met
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)