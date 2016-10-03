Oct 3 Sunedison Inc
* "Sunedison disagrees with many of statements, claims and
allegations made by Yieldcos in their press releases"
* No date has been established yet in bankruptcy cases for
objecting to proofs of claims
* Sunedison, Inc. Responds to claims and allegations made by
Terraform Power, Inc., and Terraform Global, Inc.
* Sunedison confirms that settlement discussions with
Yieldcos have commenced
* Settlement discussions relate to alleged claims asserted
by Yieldcos, claims that Sunedison Estate is reviewing,may
assert against yieldcos
* "will evaluate proposed transactions based on value they
deliver to Sunedison's bankruptcy estate"
* Anticipated that ultimately there will be resolution of
dispute regarding claims alleged by Yieldcos,claims that co
holds against yieldcos
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: