Oct 3 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Company entered into an agreement and plan of
reorganization ( "merger agreement") to acquire krux
* Shares to be issued to be determined based on
volume-weighted average closing price of stock during 10 trading
days ending on 2nd trading day before closing
* Company expects to pay approximately $340 million in cash
and to issue shares of company common stock
* Company has agreed to assume stock options and other
equity awards of krux
* If deal is consummated, expects to issue at closing
between about 3.4 million and about six million shares of co -
