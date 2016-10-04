UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Bapcor Ltd -
* Acquisition of Mtq Engine Systems (aust) Pty Ltd-BAP.AX
* Entered into binding agreements to acquire specialist wholesale diesel business of Mtq Engine Systems (Aust) Pty Ltd
* Bapcor's investment in acquisition is estimated to be $17 million
* Earnings from business after allowing for transaction costs, interest, depreciation ,tax expected to be included for seven months in FY17
* Acquired business will be earnings per share positive from completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources