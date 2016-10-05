BRIEF-Dentas to sell entire 100 pct stake in Hokkaido dental tech firm
* Says the co plans to entire 100 percent stake in Hokkaido-based dental tech firm on Jan. 31
Oct 5 Mereo BioPharma Group Plc :
* Says Richard Bungay, company's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will be leaving Mereo
* Says Richard will be leaving in April 2017 in order to ensure an orderly transition
* Says also initiated a search for a head of pharmaceutical development
* Says search for a chief financial officer is underway
* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: