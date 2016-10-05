Oct 5 Mereo BioPharma Group Plc :

* Says Richard Bungay, company's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will be leaving Mereo

* Says Richard will be leaving in April 2017 in order to ensure an orderly transition

* Says also initiated a search for a head of pharmaceutical development

* Says search for a chief financial officer is underway