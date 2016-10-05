Oct 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals discontinues revusiran development
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not
affect patisiran
* Upon recommendation of endeavour phase 3 study dmc to
suspend dosing, decided to discontinue development of revusiran
* Subsequently reviewed unblinded endeavour data which
revealed an imbalance of mortality in revusiran arm as compared
to placebo
* Reaffirms its "alnylam 2020" guidance and remains
committed to advancement of investigational rnai therapeutics
