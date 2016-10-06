Oct 6 DFS Furniture

* Preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 30 July 2016

* Gross sales up 7.4% to £980.4 million (FY15: £913.1 million)

* Underlying EBITDA up 5.8% to £94.4 million (FY15: £89.2 million)

* Profit before tax £64.5 million (FY15 underlying: £33.3 million)

* Final dividend of 7.5p per share proposed giving a total of 11.0p for year (+18.3%; FY15: 9.3p)

* Further special capital return to shareholders expected later in FY17

* Positive customer and employee response to partnership with Team GB for Rio Olympics