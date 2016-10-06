BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Triboo Media SpA :
* Integrated group Triboo H1 revenue 44.9 million euros ($50.27 million), up 21 percent year on year
* Integrated group Triboo H1 net profit 3.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* Integrated group Triboo results refer to the combined entity of Triboo Media and Grother
* Board resigns to allow the renewal of the board following the merger with Grother
* Said on Aug. 5 that its board approved the incorporation of Grother, holding company of Triboo Digitale, into Triboo Media
* On Sept. 30 said that the merger will be effective as of Oct. 8, changing name into Triboo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.