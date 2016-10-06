BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Bank Of America Corp:
* Bank Of America announces Merrill Lynch Wealth Management leadership changes
* Andy Sieg to succeed Thiel as head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
* John Thiel, current head of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has decided to step down from his position
* John Thiel will take on a new role as vice chairman of global wealth and investment management (GWIM), effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.