UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 9 Calpine Corp
* Calpine to acquire Noble Americas Energy Solutions, significantly enhancing retail energy platform
* agreement to purchase Noble Americas Energy Solutions for purchase price of $800 million plus $100 million of net working capital at closing
* Says transaction is highly cash flow and credit accretive
* Says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and temporary bridge loan financing of up to $550 million
* Says intends to repay bridge facility during 2017 with proceeds from announced asset sales as well as cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: