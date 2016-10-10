UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 10 Ecsponent Ltd :
* Group rationalisation and proposed rights offer
* Entered into negotiations with various parties to rationalise co's operations and investments, aimed at focussing operations on its core business going forward
* Co is involved in negotiations regarding an acquisition and certain disposals
* Intends to raise a maximum of 50 mln rand by way of a partially underwritten renounceable rights offer of 333 million new Ecsponent ordinary shares
* Offer at a subscription price of 15 cents per rights offer share
* Subscription price of 15 cents per share represents a discount of 11.8 pct to prevailing share price of Ecsponent as at date of this announcement
* Entered into deal with Mason Alexander, which currently holds 34.9 pct of co's stake, to underwrite rights offer up to a maximum amount of 20 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources