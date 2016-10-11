Oct 11 Teleste Oyj :

* Telestes subsidiary Mitron has signed a frame agreement with Swarco, Sweden

* Agreement covers delivery of real time RGB-LED passenger information displays for train stations in Sweden

* Value of three year agreement is estimated to exceed 2 million euros ($2.24 million) and it includes an option to prolong its validity with 2 + 2 years Source text for Eikon:

