UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 11 Gibraltar Industries Inc :
* Gibraltar strengthens position in growing US greenhouse market with acquisition of Nexus Corporation
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - deal for $25 million
* Gibraltar Industries Inc says all cash purchase price was funded from available cash
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Gibraltar does not expect acquisition to have a material impact on its consolidated revenues or earnings in 2016
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - Nexus is expected to generate revenues of $30 million in year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: