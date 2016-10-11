Oct 12 West Wits Mining Ltd :

* Entered into a new business alliance agreement for Derewo Project, Papua Province, Indonesia with Pt Tobacom Del Mandiri

* TDM will also have right to appoint one director to board of PTMQ as well as one commissioner

* TDM is responsible for granting of clean and clear certificates and forestry permits for Derewo, securing safe access to project site

* TDM will receive a 30% equity interest in Pt Madinah Quarataa'in, west wits subsidiary which holds licences for Derewo project