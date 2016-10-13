Oct 13 Eco World Development Group Bhd

* Proposed joint venture between EW Berhad, UDACO, EPFCO, MFACO and jv co

* Proposed acquisition by the jv company of a portfolio of retail development within the bukit bintang city centre project

* Proposed acquisition for a purchase consideration of 472.5 million rgt