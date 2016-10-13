Dubai's Aramex expects single-digit profit, revenue growth in 2017
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.
Oct 13 China Investment And Finance Group Ltd
* Group is expected to record an increase in loss for six months ended 30 september 2016,
* Expected result primarily attributable to net realised gain on disposal of subsidiaries
LONDON, Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
* Says raises funds through private placement of secured redeemable NCDs amounting to INR 10.25 billion including green shoe option