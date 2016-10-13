BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
Oct 13 Quantum Genomics SA
* Half-Year net loss was 2.8 million euros ($3.14 million), versus loss of 1.8 million euros in the same period of 2015
* Half-Year operating loss was 3.1 million euros, versus 1.9 million euros loss in the same period 2015
* Available cash amounted to 13.2 million euros at June 30, 2016, versus 8.7 million euros at the end of 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2eaPMIG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago