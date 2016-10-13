Oct 13 Quantum Genomics SA

* Half-Year net loss was 2.8 million euros ($3.14 million), versus loss of 1.8 million euros in the same period of 2015

* Half-Year operating loss was 3.1 million euros, versus 1.9 million euros loss in the same period 2015

* Available cash amounted to 13.2 million euros at June 30, 2016, versus 8.7 million euros at the end of 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2eaPMIG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)