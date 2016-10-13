Oct 13 Hcp Inc

* board of directors approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties, Inc.

* spin-off to be effected through pro rata distribution of shares of QCP to HCP's stockholders of record as of close of business on october 24

* following spin-off, HCP will continue to be listed on new york stock exchange under symbol "HCP"

* each HCP stockholder will receive one share of QCP common stock for every five shares of HCP common stock held on record date

* following spin-off, QCP will list its common stock on nyse under symbol "QCP." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: