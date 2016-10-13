UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Hcp Inc
* board of directors approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties, Inc.
* spin-off to be effected through pro rata distribution of shares of QCP to HCP's stockholders of record as of close of business on october 24
* following spin-off, HCP will continue to be listed on new york stock exchange under symbol "HCP"
* each HCP stockholder will receive one share of QCP common stock for every five shares of HCP common stock held on record date
* following spin-off, QCP will list its common stock on nyse under symbol "QCP." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc