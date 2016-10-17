Oct 17 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :

* hisense refrigerator entered into october wealth management agreement with agricultural bank of china

* agreement to subscribe for 112-day wealth management product in subscription amount of rmb500 million

* Subscription of 112-day wealth management product is made from idle self-owned funds of group

* Agricultural bank of china as issuer and hisense refrigerator as subscriber