UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Advance Synergy Bhd
* With reference to announcement on 5 July 2004 and subsequent updates, co confirms receipt of settlement amount and filing of NOD in court on 17 october
* Settlement will not have any material effect on co for FY ending 31 Dec Source text (bit.ly/2ee4iA7) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources