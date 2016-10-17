Oct 17 Techstep ASA :

* Zono Holding AS has on Oct. 17, 2016 launched a mandatory offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Techstep ASA not already owned by it

* Acceptance period for mandatory offer is from Oct. 18, 2016 to Nov. 15 (both dates inclusive)

* Offer price is 2.20 Norwegian crowns per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)