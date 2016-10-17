Oct 18 Chorus Ltd :

* Announced a conditional agreement with Crown Fibre Holdings

* Agreement will see free residential installations continue through to 31 december 2019 for those premises connecting to UFB network

* New agreement recognises that government's pending regulatory review has proposed building block model regulation

* Agreement is conditional on confirmation that tax status of cfh securities is unchanged

* Postponement of repayment of CFH debt & equity securities to contribute $60 million towards non-standard installation costs incurred from 2017 to 2019-end