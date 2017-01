Oct 18 Twilio Inc :

* Sees offering of 7 million shares of co's class A common stock - SEC filing

* Selling stockholders are offering 6.4 million shares, while co is offering 642,921 shares of its class A common stock in the offering

* Twilio Inc - holders of co's outstanding class B common stock will hold about 94.1 percent of voting power of co's outstanding capital stock following offering Source text: (bit.ly/2eMQvUC) Further company coverage: