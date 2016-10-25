UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 24 ESTec Systems Corp :
* ESTec Systems Corp. Enters into letter of intent for a going private transaction
* ESTec systems - under LOI, co, Alberta shall use their reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate definitive agreement in respect of transaction by oct 31, 2016
* Acquisition price of $0.12 represents a 26% premium to closing price of common shares on october 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
